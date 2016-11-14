Linda Thunstrom, Ben Gilbert, and Chian Jones Ritten (Wyoming): Can Nudges Hurt? The Case of Tightwads and Spendthrifts. Tariq Modood (Bristol): Intercultural Public Intellectual Engagement. Alan M. S. J. Coffee (King's College): Catharine Macaulay's Republican Conception of Social and Political Liberty. All politics is national: How state politicians went from solving the problems in their own backyards to mimicking the gridlock in Washington. Never tell me the odds: J.D. Finkelstein on learning from the Powerball experiment. Online, everything is alternative media. Our driverless future: Sue Halpern reviews Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead by Hod Lipson and Melba Kurman. The introduction to Free Time by Julie L. Rose ("Recent debates about inequality have focused almost exclusively on the distribution of wealth and disparities in income, but little notice has been paid to the distribution of free time".)
Breitbart, reveling in Trump's election, gains a voice in his White House (and more). White nationalist Richard Spencer says "Strategist" is the best possible position for Steve Bannon in the Trump White House. "None of the major newspapers consider Trump naming a white nationalist as chief strategist to be headline news, fyi".