Benjamin McKean (OSU): Toward an Inclusive Populism? On the Role of Race and Difference in Laclau's Politics. From Foreign Affairs, a special issue on the power of populism. Marine Le Pen, Beppe Grillo, Geert Wilders, Frauke Petry: Has their big moment arrived? Far-Right uber alles: The far Right alignment of Trump, Putin, Orban, Kaczynski, and Johnson. Rise of the egocrats: Trump's shout-outs, whether to Vladimir Putin or Modi, have resonated across an expanded theater of demagoguery. Donald Trump's election leaves Angela Merkel as the liberal West's last defender. Kwame Anthony Appiah on how there is no such thing as western civilisation: The values of liberty, tolerance and rational inquiry are not the birthright of a single culture; in fact, the very notion of something called "western culture" is a modern invention. US against the world? Francis Fukuyama on Trump's America and the new global order.

China tries to make sense of Donald Trump. As global axis of power shifts, a cold wind blows through the Baltic states. Putin spokesman calls on Trump to press NATO to withdraw from border. Corbyn backs reduction of Nato presence along Russia's borders. Going it alone not an option, Nato chief warns Donald Trump. Did Russia install Donald Trump as the next U.S. president? That Putin's government spoke to the Trump campaign should be dominating the news cycle. White House reviewing Democratic Coalition report on Trump's Russian ties that FBI ignored. So we're just going to forget WikiLeaks and Russia helped Trump? A new round of Russian hacks began just after the U.S. election. A short-lived honeymoon: Russia curbs its enthusiasm for Trump presidency. Former US ambassador Michael McFaul says Russia banned him.

President-elect Donald Trump is about to learn the nation's "deep secrets". How President Trump could launch nuclear weapons: It's surprisingly easy. Donald Trump's foreign policy inexperience is a true liability. Team Trump struggling to fill national-security jobs: Turned down by top talent, Trump's administration-in-waiting is trying to find someone to operate the agencies tasked with stopping hackers and terrorists. "Never Trump" national security experts react to his win: "I'm totally f—-ing horrified". You must serve Trump: For public servants who fear how Trump might govern, there is a moral responsibility to serve.