What derigging the system looks like so far: It means lobbyists writing the laws, billionaires in Cabinet positions that could help them further enrich themselves, financial advisers allowed to fleece their clients and big tax windfalls for multinational corporations. Donald Trump's proposed Cabinet would bring some fringe figures in from the cold — not to mention his potential appointees are pretty much all white men. The daily Trump shitshow is about to begin. Trump desperately needs a James Baker: Ditch the populism — he should go to a Washington insider for chief of staff. Trump names Priebus White House chief of staff, Bannon named chief strategist.

Federal agency doing business with Trump is trying to avoid a massive conflict of interest. Timothy L. O'Brien on the conflicts-of-interest president. Donald Trump's questionable "blind trust" setup just got more questionable. Watchdogs question Trump's plans to keep his empire in the family. Giuliani to @jaketapper on ethics laws on conflicts of interests: "Those laws don't apply to the president". Apart from all the other things people are rightly worried about, the Trump administration is going to be mind-bogglingly, often cartoonishly and comically corrupt.