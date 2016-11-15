KKK, American Nazi Party praise Trump's hiring of Bannon. Here's why it's fair — and necessary — to call Trump's chief strategist a white nationalist champion. White nationalism in the White House: Stephen Bannon's role in the new administration means Trump was serious about his racist rhetoric during the campaign. How to keep Steve Bannon out of the White House: Opponents of Trump need to pick their battles — and this is one they should fight. Heather Cox Richardson explains why Republicans' shift to the extreme right could backfire. "Literally, the best post election tweet". Major newspapers normalize Trump's selection of white nationalist as chief strategist. 60 Minutes is already helping normalize Trump's presidency. Praise for Reince Priebus is another sign of how we're lowering the bar for Trump.
Donald Trump's presidency will be like Donald Trump's campaign — there is no pivot. Team Trump still eyeing "payback" against his critics. Donald Trump is already acting like an authoritarian: Just days since the election, the worst fears about him are coming true. Fear is a totally rational reaction to the Donald Trump presidency. What comes after denial? Thoughts on Donald Trump's movement.