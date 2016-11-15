Ing-Haw Cheng (Dartmouth) and Alice Hsiaw (Brandeis): Distrust in Experts and the Origins of Disagreement. Jennifer Anglim Kreder (Northern Kentucky): Analysis of the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act of 2016. With odes to military march, China puts nationalism into overdrive. When a populist demagogue takes power: Since Rodrigo Duterte was elected President of the Philippines, in May, more than three thousand people have been killed in a vicious drug war. Pankaj Mishra on why strongmen succeed. Trump, Putin agree in phone call to improve "unsatisfactory" relations between their countries, Kremlin says. Bill Mitchell's Revenge: This self-styled conservative pundit and polls truther was the butt of every liberal's Twitter jokes for over a year — he's also one of the few to get Trump right, so what happens now?