The nightmare begins: More than any other campaign in recent American history, this was a story of winners and losers. How rural resentment helps explain the surprising victory of Donald Trump. Emily Carroll interviews Nancy Isenberg, author of White Trash: The 400 Year Untold History of Class in America. One reason the Rust Belt turned red: A Republican-led battle to weaken labor unions may have helped Trump win in several Democratic bastions in the Midwest. The fall of the unions paved the way for Donald Trump. How Trump won: The Democratic Party's abandonment of the working class cleared the space for Trump. Revenge of the forgotten class: Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were playing with fire when they effectively wrote off white workers in the small towns and cities of the Rust Belt (and more). Even if the white working class is the problem for Democrats, it's not clear what the solution is.
Why voters elected President Donald J. Trump and why they'll regret it: Nearly 50 years of income stagnation explain why Americans went with a commander in chief obsessed with revenge. Donald Trump's presidency is going to be a disaster for the white working class. Joan C. Williams on what so many people don't get about the U.S. working class. Trump voters: We did hear you; we just thought better of you.
Why did some white Obama voters go for Trump? Trump gave them a choice between multiracial democracy and white primacy. Yep, race really did Trump economics: A data dive on his supporters reveals deep racial animosity. How Trump made hate intersectional. Blaming political correctness for Trump is like blaming the civil rights movement for Jim Crow.
Episcopal churches in Maryland, Indiana vandalized with hate speech. Mark Joseph Stern: I am a gay Jew in Trump's America — and I am afraid for my life. I'm a Muslim immigrant and I'm choosing to stay in Trump's America. Imagining an antiracist America in the wake of Trump's election. Hua Hsu on the need to keep from normalizing the racism, sexism, and other phobias that have played a prominent role in Donald Trump's rise.