Why did Trump win? A roundup of the most popular theories. Voter suppression laws likely tipped the scales for Trump, civil rights groups say. Blame Trump's victory on college-educated whites, not the working class: Reporters seeking to understand his voters should head to the suburbs. How pollsters missed the "Bowling Alone" voters that handed Trump the presidency. The Unpersuadables: Don't believe that Clinton could have won over Trump voters by talking about bread-and-butter issues. Donald Trump didn't "hoodwink" his voters, says Kathy Cramer, author of The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker. Alvin Chang: I looked at 2 years of front pages — Trump's Muslim ban got far less attention than Clinton's emails. "When I think of how close we came to electing a President who had once used a private email server, it just terrifies me".