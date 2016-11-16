Nico Voigtlander and Hans-Joachim Voth (Zurich): Highway to Hitler (Can infrastructure investment win "hearts and minds"?). Beware Donald Trump's infrastructure plan: Democrats think they can work with Trump to repair the country's roads and bridges — but there's a hitch. Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have a plan to make President Trump popular. A badly designed US stimulus will only hurt the working class: Not even US presidents with political mandates can repeal the laws of economics. Jeffrey Sachs on Donald Trump and the rebuilding of America. Tyler Cowen on the trouble with Trump's infrastructure plan. The other infrastructure: David Warsh on the well-being of social information systems.