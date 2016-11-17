From the Journal of Information Ethics, John Buschman (Seton Hall): Citizenship and Agency Under Neoliberal Global Consumerism. Russia withdraws from International Criminal Court, calling it "one-sided". Russia Today staff in London upset at shift from leftie propaganda to far right propaganda. Suspending alt-Right Twitter accounts doesn't fix anything. These professors make more than a thousand bucks an hour peddling mega-mergers: The economists are leveraging their academic prestige with secret reports justifying corporate concentration — their predictions are often wrong and consumers pay the price. Titanpointe: The NSA's spy hub in New York, hidden in plain sight. Can neuroscience help predict future antisocial behavior? Boneghazi: How a grave-robbing controversy tore an online witch community apart.

Trump thinks the Electoral College is "genius" — he said the opposite 4 years ago. Two Democratic members of the Electoral College have launched a radical last-ditch attempt to stop Donald Trump from winning the presidency. "A gulf has opened up between the two parties in their willingness to resort to technically lawful yet extreme measures to combat what is seen as an unacceptable outcome": David Pozen on an Electoral College bailout, the constitutional trump card that wasn't played.