NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Trump agrees on the "enduring importance" of alliance. Trump's handpicked national security adviser wants to water down America's NATO commitments — here's what that means. Ukrainians worry they're the big losers in the U.S. election. Fear of Putin and a Baltic war intensifies with Trump's victory: Desperation, anger, and distrust permeate both sides of the Russian frontier. Vladimir Putin knows more about Donald Trump's plans than U.S. officials do. How the Kremlin sees Trump's re-reset with Moscow: "We consider Trump the American Putin", says a leading Russian thinker — meaning "a conservative nationalist" and a "realist". Republican lawmakers move to restrain President-elect Trump on Russia. Whatever you think of this notion, it presumably still means something to elected officials: Steve Bannon is a traitor.

How Trump's victory was received in Asia: Trump's electoral victory sent a shockwave of uncertainty across East and Southeast Asia. Netanyahu to urge Trump to "tighten noose" on Iran, not scrap nuke deal. Iran deal critics to Trump — please don't rip it up: They hated the nuclear agreement, but now they're urging Trump not to kill it. If Trump actually rips up the Iran deal, Tehran wins. Team Trump's message — the clash of civilizations is back: From Bannon's defense of the "Judeo-Christian West" to Flynn's attacks on Muslims, some nat sec experts fear the incoming Trump administration believes America is at war with Islam — and that it won't end well.

Marine Le Pen takes huge lead over Nicolas Sarkozy in French first round presidential election poll. German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells her party she will seek re-election next year, a move likely to be welcomed in many capitals as a sign of stability. The dawn of Pax Germanica: Like it or not, Angela Merkel is now the main guardian of the norms, values, and institutions that make up the Atlantic alliance.

Here are the biggest trouble spots that President Trump will face on day one. When President Trump goes to war: A new commander in chief will soon face hard decisions about how and when to deploy America's military might — what principles should guide him? Kyle Mizokami goes inside Donald Trump's defense plan.