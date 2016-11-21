From Constellations, Federica Gregoratto (Frankfurt): Political Power and its Pathologies: An Attempt to Reconsider Habermas' Critical Theory of Democracy. Joe Old and Robert Ferrell (El Paso Community College): The Rectification of (Political) Names: Addressing Habermas's Colonization via "the Political" to Remake the World. Robert Brandom (Pittsburgh): Towards Reconciling Two Heroes: Habermas and Hegel. Jurgen Habermas remains an indispensable guide to the unfinished project of democratic consciousness and enlightenment: Peter Gordon reviews Jurgen Habermas: A Biography by Stefan Muller-Doohm. For a democratic polarisation: An interview with Jurgen Habermas on how to pull the ground from under right-wing populism.