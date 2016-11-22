Here's why Trump and his party are desperate to sign a huge infrastructure bill. What the minimum price for Democratic cooperation with Trump should be. Trump's big infrastructure plan? It's a trap. Infrastructure build or privatization scam? Build he won't: Don't fall for the Trump infrastructure scam. What Trump voters want now: The blue-collar workers who put Donald Trump in the White House are ready for him to deliver — how much time will they give him? Millions are about to get a raise for overtime work, and Republicans are plotting to take it away. Bankers celebrate dawn of Trump era: A populist candidate who railed against shady financial interests on the trail is putting together an administration that looks like an investment banker's dream.

"Dear forgotten white working class voters: your lives are going to get unimaginably worse". Vince Carducci reviews Remaking the Rust Belt: The Postindustrial Transformation of North America by Tracy Neumann.