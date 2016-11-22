Ashwini Vasanthakumar (King's College): Epistemic Privilege and Victims' Duties to Resist Their Oppression. Cristian Timmermann (UNAM) and Georges S. Felix (Wageningen): Food Sovereignty and the Global South. Have a score to settle with the press? Charles Harder, the media lawyer who ground Gawker to dust, is your man; he doesn't hate journalists — he just wants to teach them some manners. Cornel West will return to teach at Harvard. "Please, I am out of options": Molly Redden goes inside the murky world of DIY abortions. John Herrman on how sponsored content is becoming king in a Facebook world. Don't be distracted by the Trump circus: As soon as Trump tweeted about "Hamilton", interest in his other scandals tanked (and more). The Hamilton-Pence incident was more than just a distraction.
Amanda Taub on "white nationalism", explained. Katherine Franke on making white supremacy respectable — again. The call-to-whiteness: Farai Chideya on the rise of the new white nationalism and inadequate establishment whiteness response. "Hail Trump": White nationalists salute the president elect. Stop calling them the "alt-Right". The "alt-Right" is a hate movement, and it's scarier than you think. Trump needs to disown his white nationalist hangers-on. What the alt-Right really wants, according to George Hawley, a professor writing a book about them.