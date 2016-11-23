Where will Trump stand on press freedoms? Donald Trump personally blasts the press: In an astonishing aria of invective and resentment aimed at the media, Trump further revealed his thin skin. The media is failing to explain Trump's recklessness: The press must defend all norms, not just those that pertain to themselves. Three ways the press must cover Trump in the abnormal days to come. How to report under authoritarianism: Foreign reporters who have faced crackdowns provide lessons for life under Donald Trump. Dana Priest on eight steps reporters should take before Trump assumes office. Business booms at N.Y. Times, WSJ as showdown with Trump looms. Billionaires vs. the press in the era of Trump: A small group of superrich Americans — the president-elect among them — has laid the groundwork for an unprecedented legal assault on the media.