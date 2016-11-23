From Yale Journal of International Law, a special issue on sovereign debt. Justin Frake (Maryland): Selling Out: The Inauthenticity Discount in the Craft Beer Industry. Hans Ijzerman and Lotje Hogerzeil (VU Amsterdam): People as Penguins: Thermoregulation as Part of the Human Essence. Which countries will get the bomb? Jeremy Bernstein wonders. Republic of disappointment: Why South Koreans are let down again and again by their leaders. It's not just American women who may be harmed by Donald Trump's presidency. Stassa Edwards on tracking state attacks on abortion rights in Donald Trump's America. This hyperpartisan conservative page owner says Facebook's fake news plan is "terrifying".
"The president can't have a conflict of interest": Trump addresses renewed controversy surrounding business ties (and more and more). How Democrats can use Trump's corruption against him: His conflicts of interest can help build the populist argument against him that Clinton's campaign failed to mount. Even when he plays the moderate, Trump reasons like a kleptocrat. Betrayal: Right wing aghast that Trump won't pursue Hillary Clinton criminally. Trump had no presidential power to do thing he now says he won't do: prosecute Clinton.