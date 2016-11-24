Trump expected to tap billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary. What you should know about Betsy DeVos, Trump's education secretary pick — and what her choice might tell us about his plans (and more). How Trump could gut public education: He wants to redirect federal funds toward school vouchers — and his choice of education secretary shows he's serious (and more). Betsy DeVos, a huge advocate for school privatization, admitting her family buys influence with campaign donations. Steve Benen on why Ben Carson's cabinet nomination matters. Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser pick, spread lies about Sharia law in US. Dana Priest on the disruptive career of Michael Flynn, Trump's National-Security Adviser. U.N. diplomats, officials question Trump's envoy pick to world body: With little foreign policy experience, can the South Carolina governor repair Trump's reputation at the U.N.? Nikki Haley gets a foreign-policy credential for her future presidential run.