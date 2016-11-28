In Scotland, Trump built a wall — then he sent residents the bill. What the Trump U. case and Trump's candidacy have in common. Trump to accept inauguration funds from corporations and big donors. New York City will spend $1 million per day to protect Donald Trump so he can stay in his safe space. Trump Tower security may take over 2 floors — and cost millions. Jan-Werner Muller on capitalism in one family. The historic cash-in continues: A long-stalled Trump building project in Georgia (the country) is back on track and ready to go just days after Donald Trump's election. Trump's presidency, overseas business deals and relations with foreign governments could all become intertwined. Potential conflicts around the globe for Trump, the businessman president. "Where was all this 'deep-dive' before the election—even as these outlets spent so much time on trivia in Wikileaks hacks & other innuendo?"

Glenn Kessler and Michelle Ye Hee Lee on Trump's claim that "the president can't have a conflict of interest". Elizabeth Warren calls for an investigation into Donald Trump's global conflicts of interest. Trump's kleptocracy is so astounding it already feels like old news. Sarah Kendzior predicts the US will become a kleptocracy under Trump. Electoral College must reject Trump unless he sells his business, top lawyers for Bush and Obama say.

"In conclusion. That's why THIS story matters YUGELY and it should dominate the news cycle ALL WEEK".