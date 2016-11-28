Donald Trump is calling "hypocrisy" on the recount effort — that's not really fair. Donald Trump is now questioning the legitimacy of the election he won (and more). This single concept explains Trump's many outrages: When the president does it, that means it's not illegal — even if he has no idea what he's doing. Carol Hey on the alluring distraction of Trump's many sideshows. Already happening: Joy-Ann Reid on media normalization of Trumpism — brace yourselves for a huge media fail. Quinta Jurecic on bullshit and the oath of office: The "lol nothing matters" presidency. What kind of president will Trump be? His erratic transition keeps us guessing.
What do readers fear most from a Trump Administration? "In the coming four years, pretty sure terrorists will try to attack some Trump property or another. It will be great for Trump, here's why". What will be Donald Trump's Gulf of Tonkin? Claire Fallon on how popular dystopia allows us to keep real horrors at arm's length.