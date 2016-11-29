"I will give you everything": Jenna Johnson on 282 of Donald Trump's campaign promises. This Trump tweet signals a major assault on voting — here's what it might look like. Jonathan Chait on why Donald Trump is lying about the popular vote. Donald Trump is making a strong case for a recount of his own 2016 election win. Nate Silver: Why I support an election audit, even though it's unlikely to change the outcome. ProPublica's collaborative reporting experiment takes on widespread voter fraud (and finds no evidence of it). David Graham on the lasting damage from Trump's false "voter fraud" allegations.

Scott Lemieux on how the media refuses accountability for its own malpractice. Trump has already defeated the news media — and it's unclear what we can do about it. James Fallows on how to deal with the lies of Donald Trump: Guidelines for the media. Jacob T. Levy on ways of thinking about Trump's relationship to truth. Trump's lies destroy logic as well as truth: Fact-checkers can't show us the real authoritarian danger posed by our dissembling president-elect. It turns out we should have taken Trump literally as well as seriously — he's really doing what he said.

"Ironically, Hillary Clinton's 'fatal flaws' were due to her transparency, and not, as the media claims, her secretive nature".