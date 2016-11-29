Trump adviser Stephen Moore tells House Republicans: You're no longer Reagan's party. How Trump, with no mandate, could change Washington more than Reagan did: He lost the popular vote and his unfavorables are still high, but conditions are right for a lasting legacy. Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party may very well be a sign that the Tea Party is dead — but if the movement is going to revive itself during the Trump era, it's going to have to pass a very important test. The GOP's insanely reckless Trump gamble: Republicans could rein in Trump's worst excesses — but they first have to secure their regressive tax cuts and a Supreme Court nominee. Senate Republicans can save the country — and their party — from Trump. E.J. Dionne Jr. on an ethical double standard for Trump — and the GOP?