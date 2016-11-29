Ian Buruma on the end of the Anglo-American order: For decades, the United States and Britain's vision of democracy and freedom defined the postwar world — what will happen in an age of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage? "Trump Effect" is already shaping events around the world. How much humiliation can the special relationship take? Donald Trump is forcing Great Britain to choose between its interests and its dignity. First Brexit then Trump — is Italy next for the west's populist wave? India is displaying classic signs that foreshadow fascism. Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee on Trump and the fascism of common sense. Tomasz Kitlinski on the resistible rise of fascists today: Trump, Erdogan, Zizek, and all of us?

What has become of conservatism? The traditional conservative voice is being drowned out by the forces of demagoguery and viciousness on the far Right. How stable are democracies? "Warning signs are flashing red". Is ours a post-utopia world? Straightjacketed between technocracy and authoritarian reactionarism, between hopeless, reactive stasis and hopeless, reactionary change, we would do well to go back to Thomas More and his five hundred-year-old utopia.