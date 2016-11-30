From LARB, Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee on Trump and the fascism of common sense. Ayan Omar: "I'm Muslim. Here's how I explain my faith to fearful Americans". What a Trump crackdown on Muslims might look like. Qasim Rashid on why a strong Muslim identity is the best defense against extremism. Why two top Muslim and Jewish groups joined forces to fight bigotry — and why some are trying to stop them. George Soros pledges $10 million to fight hate crimes. Stop playing defense on hate crimes: Studies have shown that influencers and communities can de-legitimize violence. As the pressure to act like "real" Americans mounts, let's not.

The New York Times inaugurates "This Week in Hate", a column to track hate crimes and harassment around the country since the election of Donald Trump. A time for treason: A reading list created by a group of Black, Brown, Indigenous, Muslim, and Jewish people who are writers, organizers, teachers, anti-fascists, anti-capitalists, and radicals.