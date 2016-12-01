Bryce Covert on how Trump abandoned campaign promise to penalize outsourcing, offers tax breaks instead. Don't fall for Trump's bait and switch saving 1,000 Carrier jobs — he's screwing over millions of workers. Don't miss the fine print in Trump's Carrier news. In Carrier deal, Trump is taking credit for some blatant crony capitalism. Jacob Levy on the Tea Party, Occupy and opposition to crony capitalism/bailouts for influential businesses. Picking losers isn't a great industrial policy. "Every savvy CEO will now threaten to ship jobs to Mexico, and demand a payment to stay. Great economic policy". The farce of the deal, Carrier edition: Donald Trump can't micromanage his way to a manufacturing revival in America.