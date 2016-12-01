Trump may not be anti-gay, but much of his senior staff is. Steve Benen on why Trump's choice for White House counsel matters. Why Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's truest heir and most trusted adviser: Two rich bridge-and-tunnel kids out for revenge on a cultural elite that mocked them. ProPublica on the story behind Jared Kushner's curious acceptance into Harvard. Steve Bannon's disturbing views on "genetic superiority" are shared by Trump. Steve Bannon said curbing black vote wouldn't be "such a bad thing". Combative, populist Steve Bannon found his man in Donald Trump.

Why we should worry about Trump's national security advisors. Trump's national security adviser says he's ready to fight another world war: Carlos Lozada reviews The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and its Allies by Michael T. Flynn and Michael Ledeen. Michael Flynn, a top Trump adviser, ties China and North Korea to jihadists. Flynn is a big fan of Milo Yiannopoulos.

Trump said hedge funders were "getting away with murder" — now he wants one to help run the economy. Steven Mnuchin: Trump's Treasury secretary pick is a banker with no known qualifications or views. Goldman Sachs poised for return to power in Trump White House. Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh: "Mr Trump, this is bullshit. Can you hire someone who doesn't work for Goldman Sachs? What about that swamp? Huh?" (and more) How's that swamp-draining going?

What do Trump's cabinet picks say about his presidency? In picking cabinet, Trump values wealth, inexperience. Donald Trump is assembling the richest administration in modern American history. Donald Trump's "Monster's Ball": He assembles a team of billionaires and bigots. Frightened by Donald Trump? You don't know the half of it — many of his staffers are from an opaque corporate misinformation network.