Roy R. Behrens (UNI): Setting the Stage for Deception: Perspective Distortion in World War I Camouflage. Robert W. McGee (Fayetteville State): The New Prohibitionism: The Movement to Regulate Personal Behavior. Stephen M. Campbell and Joseph A. Stramondo on disability and well-being: Appreciating the complications. Rob Horning reviews Human Programming: Brainwashing, Automatons, and American Unfreedom by Scott Selisker. What's wrong with literary studies? Some scholars think the field has become cynical and paranoid. Helaine Olen on the big problem in charity that Giving Tuesday can't fix. "The fact that this is an FAQ in this country speaks to what horrible, horrible people we are". "This story makes me ashamed of our country".