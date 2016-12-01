Dana Milbank on how the election really was rigged. Dem CO Electors offer to vote for a Republican president other than Trump if GOP Electors will join. Al Gore says the time has come to kill the Electoral College. Scott Lemieux on the indefensible Electoral College: Despite its deep-seated problems, ditching the Electoral College is easier said than done — for now, Democrats should emphasize that Trump was not the people's choice; and on the Democrats' postmortem problem. As we struggle to understand the shock of the 2016 presidential election, we realize how deeply language, on which productive debate depends, has been abused; words matter. Everything mattered: David Roberts on lessons from 2016's bizarre presidential election.