From Foreign Affairs, Michael O'Hanlon and David Petraeus on America's awesome military — and how to make it even better. Trump turning away intelligence briefers since election win (and more). Will Donald Trump be the actual decider in his administration's foreign policy? Pay close attention to U.S. relations with Russia, because it will be an excellent tell on who runs Trump's foreign policy. Trump has chosen retired Marine Gen. James Mattis for secretary of defense. Meet Jim "Mad Dog" Mattis, Trump's Iran hawk choice for secretary of defense. Trump may put 5 military officers in top posts — that's unprecedented.

American military culture and civil-military relations today: Charlie Dunlap reviews How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales From the Pentagon by Rosa Brooks. Obama is leaving Trump the power to wage war almost anywhere. Some U.S. soldiers share extremely blunt thoughts on Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump.