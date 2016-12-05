The real Trump: Mark Danner reviews Trump Revealed: An American Journey of Ambition, Ego, Money, and Power by Michael Kranish and Marc Fisher. "There's no check on Trump except reality": Alex Shephard and Theodore Ross interview Wayne Barrett, author of Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth. Donald Trump, Loser-in-Chief: Our next president cannot stand that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote — and America will suffer for it. N Ziehl on coping with chaos in the White House: "I want to talk a little about narcissistic personality disorder". How to manipulate Donald Trump: He's an emotional weakling, and his recent interviews give us models for dealing with it.

From Public Seminar, Jeffrey Goldfarb on Trump and Trumpism; and Chiara Bottici on the mass psychology of Trumpism: Old and new myths. Many Trump supporters willing to let him pick and choose what promises to fulfill. Robert J. Shiller on Donald Trump and the sense of power. Ranting Trump voters on viral videos aren't empowered — they're the opposite. "Don't play identity politics": The primal scream of the straight white male. Seduced and betrayed by Donald Trump: The white working class is due for a rude awakening when the safety net is shredded. Under Trump, red states are finally going to be able to turn themselves into poor, unhealthy paradises. What Trump voters did: Sanford Schram on willful ignorance, Faustian bargains, white privilege and the end of liberal democracy.