The post-truth world of the Trump administration is scarier than you think. Beyond lying: Jason Stanley on Donald Trump's authoritarian reality. Orwellian euphemisms like "post-truth" and "alt-right" are perfect for whitewashing fascism. Reflections on the media in the age of Trump and covering politics in a "post-truth" America: Journalism has never been better, thanks to these last few decades of disruption, so why does it seem to matter so little? Eric Umansky on how journalists need to go beyond fact checking Trump. Kathleen Higgins on post-truth, a guide for the perplexed: If politicians can lie without condemnation, what are scientists to do? Faux News Channel: There's a lot of fake news — including in the mainstream media. The real problem with fake news? Citizen stupidity.
Trump adviser Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn has pushed Clinton conspiracy theories. Gen. Flynn's rumor-mongering son has been active in Trump transition. Trump transition official is active on white nationalist social media platform: Michael Flynn Jr. hopes to get his father, Trump's pick for national security adviser, to switch to Gab. How "Pizzagate" evolved from a fringe online conspiracy to a real-life threat. Fake news, real violence: Brian Stelter on "Pizzagate" and the consequences of an Internet echo chamber. Comet employee on life during "Pizzagate": "If this doesn't stop someone is going to get killed". Republicans need to step up and get Gen. Michael Flynn out of the White House.