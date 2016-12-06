A guide to all the ways Trump's transition is like a reality show. Ben Carson has demonstrated the ability to do two things at a world-class level: Perform surgical operations, and run lucrative scams — he may be the perfect Trump HUD secretary. Who is Wilbur Ross? The "king of bankruptcy" is Donald Trump's choice for Commerce Secretary. Steve Coll on travelling with James Mattis, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense. David Drezner on a concern with having a foreign policy Cabinet consisting of general officers and Goldman Sachs alums. The stunt presidency: Donald Trump plans to replace governing with gimmickry — it's already working. How the media is abetting Trump's "Mission Accomplished" transition: Trump's Carrier deal was a public relations coup — but his spectacle-driven vision of the presidency will shatter when hard realities assert themselves.