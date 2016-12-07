GOP wagers Americans don't care about Trump's conflicts. While everyone frets over Trump's specious threat to strengthen libel laws, it is his perfectly lawful use of Twitter than will damage the press more than anything else — an age of personalistic politics is upon us. How to know what Donald Trump really cares about: Look at what he's insulting. Trump's political lesson: Humiliate, or be humiliated. Jesse Singal: Reading Michael Lewis's new book made me more worried about Donald Trump. Will our democratic institutions contain Trump? All the pieces are in place for the abuse of power, and it could happen quickly. "Trumpism is all this writ large: conspiracy thinking as insight, violence as mastery, nihilism as vision - all gestural & imagistic"