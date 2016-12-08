Trump's America could be like Alabama with nukes. "So here's why what Trump is doing on Carrier is both better than the status quo, and very sad". The Chamber of Commerce may learn to love Trump. The Great Soul-Sucking: Republicans embrace big government, revenge politics, and corruption. How the GOP capitulated to a monster: Most of Trump's fiercest foes in the Republican Party have backed down, giving Trump full rein to remake the party in his image. Can the Constitution survive Donald Trump? Trump's proposals during the campaign were notable for flouting basic legal principles that have guided the republic for years. Why haven't conservative thinkers denounced Trump? Sorry, conservatives, Trump's illiberalism is on you: Anti-Trumpers are trying to argue that Obama laid the foundation for authoritarianism.
"The government is spending too much on nonwhite people": That dog whistle was key to the Tea Party's success, and while Trump may differ from that group ideologically, he's speaking their language when it comes to identity. Donald Trump has proven liberals right about the tea party. Trump faces unanswered questions about his stock portfolio. Paul Ryan: Trump can steal all he wants as long as I get tax cuts. A corrupt oligarchy is the best that America can hope for now.