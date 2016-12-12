After savaging Goldman Sachs, Trump stocks his admin with Goldman alums. Goldman Sachs alumni will likely have the two top Trump economic policy jobs. Economists are out — Goldman is back in. At Goldman Sachs, Trump's new economics advisor Gary Cohn outsourced thousands of US jobs to India. Trump's anti-immigration fans are furious at him: His pick for secretary of labor isn't only raising alarm on the Left (and more). Hey, white working class, Donald Trump is already screwing you over: The Carrier deal was a sham, Ivanka's moving her shoe production out of China and into Ethiopia — wake up, people, you've been played. Trump's populism is a sham: His cabinet picks prove he's going all in for corporate America — can Democrats take advantage?

Jonathan Chait on Donald Trump's shiny Marxism. Lawrence Glickman on Donald Trump and the anti-New Deal tradition. Trump's distractions will provide Republican cover to rip apart the safety net. The dangerous myth that Hillary Clinton ignored the working class: To many white Trump voters, the problem wasn't her economic stance, but the larger vision — a multi-ethnic social democracy — that it was a part of. Despair and hope in Trump's America: Americans are optimistic about the communities they live in, but not their nation — why? Sarah Kendzior on Donald Trump's shakedown of the American dream.