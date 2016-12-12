Glenn Beck's regrets: His paranoid style paved the road for Trumpism — now he fears what's been unleashed. Trump's worst enablers are establishment Republicans: His conspiracy-mongering will be fine by them so long as he signs their legislation. Republicans admit it: Okay, yes, we really are big hypocrites. Donald Trump has finally killed the pro-science wing of the Republican Party. Fakes, news and the election: A new taxonomy for the study of misleading information within the hybrid media system. Carl Bernstein says Nixon's lies were nothing compared to Donald Trump's. Steve Benen on Trump, his supporters, and the persistence of the "reality gap". Donald Trump is gaslighting America: Lauren Duca takes on Trump's systematic attempts to destabilize the truth and weaken the foundation of American freedom.