Aziz Z. Huq (Chicago): The Predicates of Military Detention at Guantanamo: The Role of Individual Acts and Affiliations. Nqobizwe Mvelo Ngema (Zululand): Polygamy Versus Equality Rights: Is Polyandry a Solution? Patrick Nichols on freedom as marronage as anti-capitalism. Inside the nearly impossible quest to translate "Make America Great Again" into Spanish. Truther love: Uncovering the dating habits of conspiracy theorists and the challenges they face. Why are we so quick to take offence? Orwell, Trump and the death of debate in post-truth politics. Charles M. Blow on patriotic opposition to Donald Trump.

How much money has ISIS made selling antiquities? More than enough to fund its attacks. The woman standing between Isis and world heritage: At Unesco, Irina Bokova fought to protect ancient artefacts from jihadi violence — can she prevent another Palmyra? Ingrid D. Rowland on breakfast in the ruins. Keeping art away from ISIS sledgehammers: Former museum director reveals struggles with blood artifacts from terrorists. Erasing Isis: How 3D technology now lets us copy and rebuild entire cities. ISIS retakes UNESCO heritage site Palmyra — so where is Putin's army now?