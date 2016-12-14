Masha Gessen on the Putin paradigm: The electors have not even voted yet, but Trump already thinks that he is the United States and citizenship is his to grant and revoke. Trump to inherit state-run TV network with expanded reach: A provision tucked into the defense bill guts the Voice of America board, stoking fears that Trump could wield a powerful propaganda arm. Trump is using cabinet picks to wage war on the executive branch: He is setting records in how many people he's appointing who don't believe in the core missions of the agencies they will run. Thread: "Apparently at @Heritage today @newtgingrich gave away the game; said goal of Trumpism is to eradicate FDR government". How Trump and the GOP will try to turn the entire country into Dixie.

"Wag the Dog" for the age of Trump: Maybe a distracted president isn't such a bad thing, if the distractions keep him and his fans happy. Trump's presidency is shaping up to be an American tragedy: His administration is likely to be just as bad as you think — and possibly worse. It can always get worse: The U.S. is rich and powerful, but its luck could run out — or worse, get tossed out the window. No president: There is every reason to expect the worst. What anarchists have been saying for years, and what liberals need to start hearing: It's going down.

"Every day I pray a GOP leader will call Trump out as a danger to American democracy and vow to obstruct. Every day I'm disappointed".