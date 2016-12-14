Benjamin Hart: I don't read the news anymore, and it's great — the only thing I know is how happy I am. Sick of the news? This is no time to tune out. Post-election depression: Why all of us need to be politically active. We have two choices in the Trump era: You can fight back, or you can live your everyday life and acquiesce — do something. The course of history, and the meaning and worth of our own lives, rests on how we respond — may we rise, together, to the demands of our moment. How to build the Resistance: What can American progressives learn from the struggles of the Israeli Left? Notes from the Resistance: Summer Brennan writes in defense of linguistic infrastructure. Anti-Trump chants, rated: Some suggestions for your next protest event. The tweets of a clown, when no one is around: Richard Kaplan on how comedy will demolish Trump.
Democrats fear another Trump trouncing: Leaderless and lacking a strategy, top party officials worry they're not ready for Trump's first 100 days. Heather Gerken on how we're about to see states' rights used defensively against Trump. Utah Republican Evan McMullin is challenging Trump more effectively than 99 percent of Democrats. Trump supporters to detractors: "Pull up your panties" and stop whining. Buck up, Democrats, and fight like Republicans: The Democratic Party has avoided fighting the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election — this is a mistake the Republicans would not have committed. Fight Donald Trump with normal politics, not crazy Electoral College schemes.