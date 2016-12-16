Colleen Murphy (Illinois): Transitional Justice: A Conceptual Map. Norman L. Cantor (Rutgers): Honing the Emerging Right to Stop Eating and Drinking. From the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, in the nuclear order, what role for China? Anya Kamenetz interviews Andrew Hacker, author of The Math Myth and Other STEM Delusions. A brief reminder that paternal leave is the last bastion of the patriarchy: Time off cuts both ways. North Carolina Republicans' legislative coup is an attack on democracy. Sarah Kendzior on Donald Trump, Russia, and the mystery of "these people". Silicon Valley has already created a Muslim registry. Jack Balkin on why it's so difficult to get the Electoral College to Dump Trump.

Trump Grill could be the worst restaurant in America — and it reveals everything you need to know about our next president. To Trump, a very smart person, the darn media keeps getting it all wrong, especially that "no talent" Graydon Carter. What on earth is Trump doing between tweets? He consistently takes five-minute pauses to complete a thought.