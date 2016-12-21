Bohdana Kurylo (LSE): Russia and Carl Schmitt: The Hybridity of Resistance in the Globalised World. Russia missing from Trump's top defense priorities, according to DoD memo. Putin and Trump could be on the same side in this troubling new world order. The U.S. has a long history of hacking other democracies: Overthrow an election, install a dictator — and voila, you have a loyal client state. Yochi Dreazen: I've spent 15 years covering national security — I've never seen anything like the Russia hack. Americans not all that worried about Russia. The scariest thing about Trump's presidency so far is Michael Flynn and his team of nutters. White House faces exodus of foreign policy experts ahead of Trump's arrival. Would President Trump go to war to divert attention from problems at home? Francis Fukuyama on America, the failed state: America's political rot is infecting the world order — this could be as big as the Soviet collapse.

Erik Voeten (Georgetown): Are People Really Turning Away from Democracy? Liberalism need not be on the retreat — rightwing populism is beatable. So you want to preserve the liberal international order: As states retreat from preserving the U.S.-created global order, civil society will need to step up.

A dangerous day for democracy: Yascha Mounk on Ankara, Berlin, and a world that seems to be spinning ever faster out of control.