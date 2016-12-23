Alexander Bolton (Emory), John M. de Figueiredo (Duke) and David E. Lewis (Vanderbilt): Elections, Ideology, and Turnover in the U.S. Federal Government. Have we underestimated the importance of self-restraint in politics, and over-estimated that of formal explicit constitutional rules? Chris Dillow on the decline of public service. Yukihiro Yazaki (Tokyo Metropolitan): The Effects of Bureaucracy on Political Accountability and Electoral Selection. Will the bureaucracy save us from the president? Rebecca Ingber wonders. The last line of defense: Federal bureaucrats wait nervously for Donald Trump. Washington, D.C.'s liberal civil servants are horrified at the prospect of life under Trump. Congressional Democrats express concern that Donald Trump is targeting civil servants who don't agree with his policies.