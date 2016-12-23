The Paris agreement is an incredible deal for the U.S. — Trump would be foolish to cancel it. Hundreds of U.S. businesses urge Trump to uphold Paris climate deal. Diplomats confront new threat to Paris climate pact: Amid Donald Trump's calls to withdraw from the accord, some negotiators began planning how to punish the United States if he follows through. Priebus confirms that climate denial will be the official policy of Trump's administration. Donald Trump's opinion on climate change is dumber than you could possibly imagine. How Trump can influence climate change. If Trump wants to dismantle Obama's EPA rules, here are all the obstacles he'll face.

Environmentalists get a dose of good news: Even if Trump throws out Obama's clean power plan, we're already ahead of its targets — and the coal industry will be hard to bring back. Rebecca Leber goes inside the climate movement's Trump-fighting strategy. How stars, Christians, and hackers could avoid climate disaster under Trump. Michael Mann: I'm a scientist who has gotten death threats — I fear what may happen under Trump.

Jane Meyer on Scott Pruitt, Trump's industry pick for the E.P.A. Trump and Pruitt will Make America Gasp Again. Trump's Secretary of State pick is wrong about climate change — but not in the way you think. Rex Tillerson's state of denial: You have to be pretty desperate to take Tillerson's stance on climate change as cause for optimism. Rex Tillerson's potentially huge conflict of interest over Russia and oil, explained.

Trump, Putin and the pipelines to nowhere: You can't understand what Trump's doing to America without understanding the "carbon bubble". The oil and gas industry is quickly amassing power in Trump's Washington. The Koch brothers, Big Oil, and Texas utilities are already shaping Trump's environmental agenda. Sarah Emerson and Jason Koebler on the United States of Climate Denial: With his team of anti-environment, oil friendly advisors, Trump will have wide latitude to destroy much of the climate progress made under Obama.

What the heck is going on at the North Pole? North Pole temperatures climb near melting point this Christmas week. A catastrophic climate feedback loop long feared by scientists is happening. Climate change escalating so fast it is "beyond point of no return". What happens when the ice disappears?