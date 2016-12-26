From the New Yorker, John Cassidy on the road from Saddam Hussein to Donald Trump; and Maria Konnikova on the psychological research that helps explain the election. Two books that diagnosed Trumpism pre-Trump. The chaos theory of Donald Trump: Sowing confusion through tweets. Trump's $440 billion weapon: The president-elect appears set on becoming personally involved in the contracting process — how far can he actually go? Trump writing his own White House rules: He is shining a light on how much of the American political system is encoded in custom and how little is based in the law. What it takes to get a meeting with Trump: Apparently, it's really easy.

Inside the Trump Organization, the company that has run Trump's big world. Judd Legum on a New York Times story regarding Trump's conflicts of interest. Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clinton for: Donald Trump spent the past two years lambasting rival Hillary Clinton as crooked, corrupt, and weak.

Russia analyst Nina Khrushcheva: I was just in Moscow and people are laughing as Putin plays "that fool" Donald Trump. Russia "certainly" has Donald Trump dossier ready to deploy at most opportune moment.