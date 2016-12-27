J. Adam Carter and Emma C. Gordon (Edinburgh): Is Searching the Internet Making Us Intellectually Arrogant? Carmel Vaisman (Tel Aviv): Pretty in Pink vs. Pretty in Black: Blogs as Gendered Avatars. David Garcia, Pavlin Mavrodiev, Daniele Casati, Frank Schweitzer (ETH Zurich): Understanding Popularity, Reputation, and Social Influence in the Twitter Society. Marlon Twyman and Aaron Shaw (Northwestern) and Brian Keegan (Colorado): Black Lives Matter in Wikipedia: Collaboration and Collective Memory around Online Social Movements. Science shows Wikipedia is the best part of the Internet. What can memetics tell us about Internet culture? Shontavia Johnson on the science of going viral. It's like Reddit, without the trolls: Imzy, started by two former Reddit employees, wants to be a kinder, gentler version of the controversial discussion site. This memetic moment: Ryan M. Milner on Ridiculously Photogenic Guy and the perils of Internet fame.