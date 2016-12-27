Carrie Mott (Rutgers): Geographies of Whiteness (annotated bibliography). The emerging racists: The challenge of covering the Radical Right. Should Twitter ban the alt-right? The case for online censorship. White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities. In diverse California, a young white supremacist seeks to convert fellow college students. The Jews begging to join the alt-Right: Talk about self-hating — meet the American Jews lining up to shout "Seig Heil" and "Hail, Donald". Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, remembers the Nazis, and warns of chilling parallels today. How Russia surpassed Germany to become the racist ideal for Trump-loving white supremacists. There is no such thing as "white genocide".