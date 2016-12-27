Mamdouh G. Salameh (World Bank): A Post-Oil Era is a Myth. Hans Blix of the International Atomic Energy Agency warns of disaster if Trump tears up Iran deal. Suspected of corruption at home, powerful foreigners find refuge in the U.S. Too much law and too little infrastructure: Francis Fukuyama on how the United States lags behind other Western countries in infrastructure building because we have a system ruled by vetoes. Steve Benen on the end of the Republicans' Benghazi Committee. Is there any plausible reason why aliens would evolve to look like us? It may not feel like anything to be an alien: Humans may have one thing that advanced aliens don't — consciousness.