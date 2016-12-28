Dorine Boumans and Johanna Garnitz (CESifo) and Gunther G. Schulze (Freiburg): Who Has Terror Angst? Perceptions of the Effects of Terror on the World Economy. Morgan Meis on the seductive enthusiasm of Kenneth Clark's "Civilisation". Marina Bolotnikova interviews Joshua Cohen on "fake news," Boston Review's response to President-elect Trump, and the spread of ideas. Propaganda used to be a source of shame; now governments take pride in it. In defense of facts: William Deresiewicz reviews The Making of the American Essay, The Lost Origins of the Essay, and The Next American Essay, by John D'Agata. Greg Dool goes inside Time Inc.'s plan to save the newsstand.