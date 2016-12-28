Did Russia ever have a shot at winning the Cold War? An act of courage on the Soviet Internet: In 1991, programmers helped stop a coup and spread a message of freedom. Could Mikhail Gorbachev have saved the Soviet Union? The Soviet leader is remembered as the man who killed a superpower, but Gorbachev's gambit on reforms could have worked — if only he wasn't betrayed by the Communist Party. Mikhail Gorbachev says US was short-sighted on Soviets. The Soviet Union is gone, but it's still collapsing — and 5 other unlearned lessons about modern Russia and the death of an empire. Moscow is ready to rumble: In the next Cold War, America must once again contend with Russian power.

Putin's revenge: Humiliated by the 1990s, Russia's strongman is determined to win Cold War 2.0 — he may be succeeding. Why many young Russians see a hero in Putin: Twenty-five years after the breakup of the Soviet Union, they crave the stability that the nationalist president represents. Instead of asking Russia to change its "bad behaviour", America should try to understand it a little more: The prime cause of Russia's aggrieved response to what it sees as Western encroachment is not innate Russian belligerence, but the experience of loss and the birth pangs of a post-Soviet national identity.

Efforts to contain Russia are failing: Here is an opponent who wields the west's liberal slogans against it. The end of the end of the Cold War: Twenty-five years ago this week, the Soviet Union lost the Cold War — and 25 years later, Russia renegotiated the terms of surrender.