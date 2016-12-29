Facebook's problem isn't fake news — it's the rest of the Internet. Wikipedia is fixing one of the Internet's biggest flaws. Tom Vanderbilt reviews Wasting Time on the Internet by Kenneth Goldsmith. How free web content traps people in an abyss of ads and clickbait. Richard Seymour reviews This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things: Mapping the Relationship between Online Trolling and Mainstream Culture by Whitney Phillips; Gendertrolling: How Misogyny Went Viral by Karla Mantilla; Bad Clowns by Benjamin Radford; and Trolls: An Unnatural History by John Lindow. We asked 8,500 Internet commenters why they do what they do. Reddit is tearing itself apart. What 4chan memes will go mainstream in 2017? The Dark Web is mostly full of garbage. The Internet trends toward crap.