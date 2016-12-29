"We want to rock the boat": American "progressives" are teaming up with Russia to push for a "Calexit". Why dictators hate chess: Jacob Weisberg interviews Garry Kasparov on Vladimir Putin's meddling and America's response. "What the Russians did was utterly unprecedented": The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, criticizes Donald Trump, and the leader and members of his own party, for mishandling a "grave danger" to the republic. Trump on alleged election interference by Russia: "Get on with our lives". Obama administration is close to announcing measures to punish Russia for election interference. Senator Lindsey Graham says Russia can expect hard-hitting sanctions.

In Russia, it's not the economy, stupid: A president's popularity used to depend on growth — now it depends on geopolitics. What does Putin really want? Trump's presidency will show us. Trump's call for a nuclear arms race isn't a warning to Putin — it's an invitation.