Jordan Alexander Brunner (ASU): The (Cyber) New Normal: Dissecting President Obama's Cyber National Emergency. From Buzzfeed, Hayes Brown on what you need to know to understand the latest drama between Israel and the US. Masha Gessen on the most powerful men in the world: "Trump and Putin, on the other hand, lack a concept of the future". Melissa Wuske reviews The New Communism: The Science, the Strategy, the Leadership for an Actual Revolution, and a Radically New Society on the Road to Real Emancipation by Bob Avakian. Scott McLemee reviews Consuming Catastrophe: Mass Culture in America's Decade of Disaster by Timothy Recuber.

The Obama administration sanctions Russia for meddling in the 2016 election — in one fell swoop, Obama has managed to slap Putin's wrists and tie Trump's hands. Glenn Greenwald and Tucker Carlson unite to dismiss Russian hacking allegations. Former Trump advisor Carter Page reportedly sends letter to McCain threatening the U.S. and our military.